What I'll remember most about my senior year: Besides all of the craziness that comes along with this pandemic, I will definitely remember my senior trip most. I enjoyed getting to explore new places with my classmates and get outside with them in West Virginia. I also loved getting to roam around Walmart together while our bus had some trouble; everyone was buying fun, matching shirts.
What I'll miss most about high school: I will miss my teachers from HPCA more than anything next year. No one has poured into my life like they have. They all have a genuine love for their students and an interest in seeing them succeed.
What's next: I will be studying at the University of South Carolina Honors College with a focus on pre-med. After I graduate with a double major, I plan on attending medical school to become a dermatologist.
What the teachers say: "Kaitlin is an outstanding student and a wonderful young lady. I have thoroughly enjoyed having her in my classes. She is a high-level calculus student that has a great mathematical mind and the ability and drive to do well in difficult classes. We even teamed up for Dynamic Duo Day during Spirit Week this year as Hall and Oates!" — Andy Oats, HPCA math department chairman
