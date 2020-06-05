What I'll remember most about my senior year: I will remember my senior season of football, especially our homecoming game.
What I'll miss most about high school: I am going to miss all the friends I have made in the classroom, on the football field and in my clubs.
What’s next: Next fall, I am going to attend UNC-Chapel Hill to study business.
What the teachers say: "Joel has made a tremendous impression upon me because of his academic strength, his strong moral character, his leadership skills and maturity. He has not only distinguished himself in both my AP U.S. History and honors physics courses, but also in athletics and student government. He has accomplished all of these benchmarks despite joining our school community at the start of his junior year. Joel has already developed the appropriate demeanor of a college student, so he has a bright academic future ahead. I look forward to hearing about his numerous accomplishments!" — Patrick Preudhomme Sr., physics/history teacher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.