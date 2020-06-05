What I'll remember most about my senior year: If you would have asked me at the beginning of the year ... I would have said the senior trip to Italy, which is the capstone of our classical curriculum. Going to the museums, exploring the Italian streets and eating gelato every night. But now, it would have to be the impact that the coronavirus had on my senior year. While we didn’t have a typical senior year, it taught me that life is about perspective and not taking things for granted.
What I'll miss most about high school: I will miss the close-knit community ... my classmates and teachers as well as all the activities that I did with my grade from retreats to sporting events.
What’s next: I will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill. My plan is to major in neuroscience or some other science discipline and then pursue post-graduate studies and a career in medicine.
What the teachers say: "Elizabeth is a tremendously hard working and determined AP calculus student who is intentional and invests the time that is required to be successful in this difficult course. She has been an exceptional student this year, and I am so proud of her!" — Kristen Plasman, AP calculus teacher
