What I'll miss most about high school: Last year, the high school got together to go through yearbooks. The cafeteria was decorated, and there were lots of pens so that we could sign each other's book. We were able to eat cake and take a while to relax and look back on the year with the people we love. This memory serves to remind me of the close-knit community at Westchester and the staff that do so much to enrich our lives and education.
What’s next: Attending UNC Chapel Hill to study psychology.
What the teachers say: "Caroline possesses an unsurpassed dedication to excellence and maintains a self-motivation that is unparalleled. She is an outstanding young lady who contributes positively to her environment and is an inspiration to others." - Judy Moye, math teacher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.