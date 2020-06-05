What I'll remember most about my senior year: I will always remember all the special moments for all of our seniors, such as winning the homecoming game, our senior trip to Universal Studios, and the senior picnic. I will also remember all of my favorite moments such as performing in the spring musical, “Beauty & the Beast,” and winning the state championship with our soccer team.
What I'll miss most about high school: Having faculty members who continually encourage me to pursue knowledge, and who also challenge me to grow closer to Christ in everything I do, no matter how big or small.
What’s next: Next year I will be attending N.C. State University, and I intend to major in material science engineering.
What the teachers say: “Andrew Baker is an excellent, high-achieving student. He is intelligent and intuitive and works hard to achieve mastery in his studies. Andrew is also an effective leader who takes initiative, from his role as senior class president to simply making sure his classroom group completes their task successfully. Throughout his time at Wesleyan, Andrew has been involved in multiple aspects of campus life including student leadership, sports, fine arts, service opportunities and more. .. What is special about Andrew is that he gets involved because he both truly enjoys being in community with others, and he has a sincere sense of responsibility to do his part to make life work. Andrew is loved and respected by his peers and teachers for his enthusiasm, kindness, selflessness, and positivity. I think what I admire most about Andrew is that he’s such a normal kid who does everything really, really well. He has made my classroom a better place to be and learn for the last three years and has made his mark in making Wesleyan Christian Academy a great place to go to school.” - Karen Key, high school math department head, AP Statistics and AP calculus teacher
