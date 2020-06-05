Hello guys, I know this isn’t how we expected our senior year to go but we can’t let that stop us from claiming what we been working towards for this last four years.
We’ve been through all types of stuff, and it’s done nothing but show us that the class of 2020 is an unstoppable force. The bonds that we’ve forged as we sat side by side in high school won’t be broken no matter how far we go and regardless of what part of the world we end up in – we’re going to remember these years as we push forward.
These are the years when we decided what our dream was going to be and what type of lives we wanted to live. In our four years, we realized that our lives are not predetermined by destiny. We forge our own paths and constantly show those around us that nothing is impossible.
Javon Thompson, Mr. Middle College at N.C. A&T
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.