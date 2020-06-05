To the 2020 graduating class of the STEM Early College at NC A&T congratulations!
With the help of family, faculty and friends, you have successfully survived and accomplished one of your many milestones to come.
One unexpected milestone we are experiencing together is the sad misfortune and reality of COVID-19 which has totally uprooted everyone’s lives. For the graduating class of 2020 there will be no proms, no senior award nights, no senior trips, and no graduations. Instead we get zoom meetings, virtual senior shout-outs, cramped in the house with your family all day (who we love), and a criminal sleep schedule.
These losses do not equate to the loss of life and the many sacrifices of our essential workers of the pandemic, but it is a huge milestone that the class of 2020 will go without.
I suffered the loss of my amazing sister Taylor Noelle on December 12, 2019 to cancer and my life changed as I knew it forever. She was a greater than life person who was magnetic once you got to know her and had a zeal for life like none other.
They always tell you things like “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” or “God won’t put more on you than you can handle”
But when life throws you a curve ball these quotes can sometimes feel more like a dagger rather than inspiring. This will not be the last time you and I will face tragedy or disappointment, but I have faith that the class of 2020 will rise up as we are now. I believe this event will shape us in ways that we could never imagine for the better.
To the Class of 2020, my friends, I encourage you to live life to the fullest, dream bigger, seize every good opportunity, walk in love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness and self-control (All that sappy, but true stuff). It is our turn now; we are the hope for future generations.
No matter how successful we become true character is what will always define us.
I challenge all of us to be the best version of ourselves. Generation Z, Class of 2020, we are shaping the future, so let’s change the world.
Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope-MLK
Samuel Lee “Trey” Thurman III, STEM Early College at NC A&T
There are places we can’t go, things we can’t do, and people we can’t see. We’re the generation that has to deal with the most interesting senior year in decades, but something amazes me. Despite all of the struggle, heartbreak and missing toilet paper, we persevere. We call each other in our PJs, watch Netflix over the internet, and share memes that make our sides hurt from laughter. Right now everyone sees uncertainty, but we’re so much more than that. 2020 is supposed to stand for the clear vision that we have, but it’s going even further than that. It’s showing what’s on the inside of us, what we’re capable of.
We took our situation and turned it into a chance to show the humanity that we have, the love that we share, and the perseverance that we’ve cultivated for years. We are love, and pain and perseverance. We take adversity and make it into an advantage. We use our pain and make it our platform. We are a vision of the future, and from where I’m standing, I couldn’t ask for a better one.
Benjamin Woods, Greensboro College Middle College
