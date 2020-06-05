Dear Academy at Smith seniors,
We are finally here: Graduation! Although our senior year in the school building ended earlier than expected, the time we had together this school year was worth it. Yes, we wish we had more time together, roaming the halls, sitting in classes, laughing with our classmates and having lunch together. We need to congratulate ourselves because no other class can say they went through a pandemic together and still persevered to reach the goal of graduation. Be proud of one another and look at the bright side, we completed four years of high school together.
We do not know what the future has in store for us and, I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish in our adulthood. Whether it is saving a life or constructing buildings, each of you will have carried a skill that you have learned from The Academy at Smith. We can only thank our teachers, families and peers for supporting us throughout these four years. After high school, continue to do your best in life. Michelle Obama once said, “The only Limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and willingness to work hard for them”. Our goals and dreams are bright and clear just like our class. Congratulations to The Academy at Smith Class of 2020!
