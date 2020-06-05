IMG_9931.jpg

Rosi Santiago, Kearns Academy

To my classmates and all 2020 graduates,

I would like to start this message with congratulations! We have all worked tirelessly to finally reach this milestone in our academic careers.

It saddens me that during the final semester of our senior year, we are separated by circumstances that were out of our hands, but despite this setback, I know that we will all move forward to follow our dreams.

I am extremely proud to call you all my peers and I know that all this hard work we have put in will be rewarded. Whatever dreams you all pursue after high school, I wish you success and happiness. I am excited for what the future holds for each of us. Congratulations class of 2020!

