Michelle Villanueva, Ragsdale High

Dear Ragsdale seniors,

I’m thankful for the time that we have spent together, although I am deeply saddened that our time was suddenly cut short.

I hope we all get to see each other again in the future. In this uncertain time, we have faced many great challenges we should take with us as we enter adulthood.

I wish all of you the best of luck!

