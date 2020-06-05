To the Class of 2020,
My final message to you all is always find the positive aspects in any situation that brings you down. There have been many life changing events that have affected us tremendously, resulting in missing out on memorable experiences, but this has resulted in unique memories that no other graduating class will get to have. We have been able to spend more time with our loved ones before we begin the next chapter in life at college or in the workforce, time to practice self-care or a new skill, unwind and have time to focus on things we wanted to do without any distractions, and so much more. The situation we are in will not last forever, we must continue to think about life past these times and continue looking forward to the days ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.