Dear Class of 2020,
We have done it. We are finally graduating. All our hard work for the past 12 years has led to this moment; a moment that we have been waiting on since kindergarten. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we will not be able to walk across the stage, but let’s not dwell on that.
We will not let COVID-19 denounce the hard work we have put into our education, in turn taking that glorious stage walking, handshaking, diploma-clutching moment away from us.
We are the Class of 2020. Our visions will not be blurred by the circumstances. We will continue to achieve greatness by leaving our marks on the world. As this chapter of our lives end, another is just beginning. The past has taught us that we can, and we will be successful in anything that we set our minds to. We will continue pressing on and pursuing our dreams and passions. Go ahead and celebrate, turn the tassel, toss the cap and go boldly into the future.
I wish the class of 2020 the best of luck in all that you will do. Our futures are bright. We will do amazing things. Class of 2020 congratulations on graduating!
Josue Bustos, The Early Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
