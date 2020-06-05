I had hoped to give this speech in front of all of you at our graduation ceremony, however, due to these unforeseen circumstances we do not have that opportunity.
Who would’ve thought when we started this journey four years ago that we would be graduating from our bedrooms? Nevertheless, do not let this quarantine take away from what we have accomplished over the past four years.
When beginning as freshmen, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into for the next three years. We set the foundation with the staff at MCHP, being known as the class of freshmen to have the highest collective GPA.
Then we began to take college classes which gave all of us a sense of reality, learning with students sometimes twice our age and in an environment that was brand new to us.
We had to adapt to our environment, and we succeeded! Building relationships with professors was much more difficult than with high school teachers because they weren’t used to dealing with high school students, however, we did that as well. We had to adapt to the individual teaching styles and personalities for each professor; it was something new and different, but we did it!
We learned to juggle our classes properly with the support of our staff, and it made us stronger and more malleable students.
Something that we really tried to focus on at our school was building character. Helping the local community on our annual day of service made us well rounded students.
We became resilient students who learned to familiarize ourselves with a college environment, sometimes begging to get our grades rounded up.
We developed into people that went back and kept trying, even after we may have failed our first tests. These failures are where we learned the most, it's where we decided if we were going to figure it out or give up, and since we're all graduating… I'm guessing we figured it out.
Now having experienced all of that, ever though we aren't together, we can't let these tough times ruin one of the earliest accomplishments of our lives. The Class of 2020 experiencing this, although unfortunate, will make us stronger for life after graduation. We endured high school now it’s time to take that tenacity into the real world.
Jibrail Faizi, Middle College at GTCC-High Point
