Let me start by saying that the year 2020 has had unexpected surprises. To start off the year, many of us were saddened by the tragic accident that took the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi. Then a global pandemic took center stage and made us all stay in the house! Never in my wildest dream would I have thought something would come along that made the world put the “Closed” sign up, but here we are getting through it together.
Some may look at the quarantine as curse of isolation, but I choose to look at it is as gift of time to connect with our families and loved ones. This has also granted me time to reflect and refocus.
To my senior peers, I know it is extremely unfortunate to not have our amazing accolades showcased at our Senior awards. We will not get to share in the celebration of our fellow classmates at their athletic signings. We will not get the opportunity to SLAY at our Senior prom and most importantly, we will not get to cross the stage at the coliseum to mark the end of our grade school tenure. As the class of 2020, this is a bittersweet time. However, this is a good time to really focus on what is profoundly important and concentrate our efforts on the pursuit of our futures. Some say that the number 20 means “infinite potential”. I say that is true when I think about our graduating class. No matter what the circumstance, we will persevere! It is my deepest hope that another graduating class does not have to endure any of the things we have gone through, but I am also a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. So as the class of 2020, the class of “infinite potential”, please take this time to tap into your best selves, whether it be physically, mentally, emotionally, or spiritually.
When we look back at this time, I hope that you all remember how much it challenged you to accept change and grow from it. How it forced you to mold yourself into the version of you that you have always dreamed of becoming! Last, but not least, remember to thank the teachers, parents, coaches, and community who have supported you throughout your education. Now, I want to give a huge shout out to the class of the decade, the class of infinite potential, the graduating class of 2020! Congratulations! We made it!
Jeriel Nesbitt, Andrews High
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.