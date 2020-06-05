Dear Ben L. Smith Class of 2020,
From the moment we began high school, our senior year is the year we've looked forward to the most. Not only because it is a step leading closer to being independent in the “real world” but because of all the activities and annual traditions that are especially planned for seniors.
Our senior year is supposed to be special and it's supposed to be the highlight of our high school career. Unfortunately, the things we were looking forward to the most this year have been canceled due to the uncontrollable circumstances we are in.
As senior class president, I want you all to know that our hard work and academic achievements will not go unnoticed. It will be celebrated no matter what's going on right now.
We can all agree that this can be a very frustrating time. In the midst of it all, I encourage us to remain positive and stay focused on taking the steps necessary to enter the next chapter of our lives.
Although it is hard to imagine, our graduating class will always be remembered for overcoming the greatest adversity in such a record-setting time. As senior class president, I most of all want to congratulate the class of 2020 for doing the impossible!
