Deon McFarland (left) helps Isaiah Fisher-Smith put on his tassel at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

To my seniors of Page High School,

We have all said this is not how we would have envisioned our year ending.

If I take one thing from this pandemic, it would be to always live and do everything to the fullest. Living a life with regret and wanting do overs is unnecessary.

Until we meet again at our graduation and class reunion, be the best person you can be.

I hope you each succeed in your career choices, I hope you go make that money in the work force, and if you are serving for the country, I thank you in advance.

Page High forever...

