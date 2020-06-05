To my seniors of Page High School,
We have all said this is not how we would have envisioned our year ending.
If I take one thing from this pandemic, it would be to always live and do everything to the fullest. Living a life with regret and wanting do overs is unnecessary.
Until we meet again at our graduation and class reunion, be the best person you can be.
I hope you each succeed in your career choices, I hope you go make that money in the work force, and if you are serving for the country, I thank you in advance.
Page High forever...
