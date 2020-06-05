Dear Class of 2020,
Looking back on this year, it is all a blur.
I remember the times in class when we were just having fun. We could surround ourselves with people we love and talk about anything and everything. We were able to learn in environments with our best friends.
I remember laughing with my best friends at lunch. I remember celebrating senior night on the football field and the basketball court. I remember waking up at 6 in the morning to watch the sunrise in the Southwest parking lot.
I can only remember these things; I can no longer experience them.
But I also remember the seniors who don’t get their senior night. I didn’t get to dress up for senior prom and take pictures with my friends. I didn’t get to have my name called out as I walked forward with my family for senior night. I don’t even get to have a graduation.
I don’t get to make the most important memories in high school.
Most people tell us to realize what is happening around us, but they aren’t getting a huge part of their childhood taken away. The last part of our childhood.
High school is now a brief memory that was cut short. Grown adults look back and reminisce about their high school experience, but we will only be left with many regrets about what we could’ve had.
These adults do not understand our frustration and agony and they never will because they don’t have to experience this.
I wish this didn’t have to happen to us, but it did.
Now, we go into college (hopefully) in the fall. Go with your heads high and learn from this. Don’t wait on anything, be spontaneous. Take that trip with your friends and go to that party. Ask that person out and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.
Because before you know it, we will be in quarantine, and you’ll be stuck away from your friends and losing the most important part of your childhood before you have to go to college. From this point on, take life headstrong and don’t look back to see any regrets.
This is a tribute to the Class of 2020. Let us be heard. Let us be celebrated.
