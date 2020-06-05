My sister, Grace, was a freshman at N.C. State University this year and had always wanted to be a dermatologist. After she took her first chemistry class, her plans changed.
And that’s OK. Things happen, but we’re 18 years old; our lives aren’t planned out yet. It is time for us to find what we are good at and what we love, not what is expected.
In this crazy time, we need to do the unexpected. And trust me, I know that it’s hard to give up all of the things we have waited our whole lives for — senior prom like we’ve seen in the movies, graduation and throwing our caps in the air.
But now is the time to make history in a way that no one else has had the chance to. We have the choice to make it what we want. Not everything in our lives is set in stone. It’s time to explore, learn, commit, contribute, love, and laugh.
When change happens to us, we have the ability to change the world right back.
All we need is a little grace.
