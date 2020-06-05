To my graduating Bennett Belles,
Congratulations to my fellow Middle College at Bennett sisters! We made it! I am so proud of each of our accomplishments. Looking back to our Freshwoman year, I am impressed at how much we’ve evolved and transformed into the beautiful young women we are today. I am exhilarated to say that we all were able to build a sisterhood unlike any other class or school.
I remember our Freshwoman year when we went on our adventure to Anytown; it was awkward since we didn’t know each other, but look at us now closer than ever. As sisters, we’ve laughed, cried, fought, supported, and loved each other. We may not be able to see each other in person but at least we have our 2020 group chat to stay as close as possible.
I am sorry our school year did not go as planned, but I am grateful to say we made the most out of it. Throughout our years at The Middle College at Bennett, we’ve been through so many changes, indicating this virus is only a minor setback. I am confident we can overcome this pandemic as sisters as well as learn from this challenge.
Many of us are first generation students; it breaks my heart that we’ve been expecting this great milestone in our lives. Hoping to celebrate with family, friends, and faculty together to honor each of us as our name is called while we stride across the stage in Pfeiffer Chapel to receive our diploma. However, let’s not forget the joyous times that we spent on Bennett’s campus together--Friday dance parties, End of Year picnics eating hamburgers and hotdogs, the AA competition when we sang “Go Bennett”, and singing the whole ride home after our ECU college tour!
I encourage everyone to continue to look at this uncertain situation as one we were a part of. Let’s use this adversity to catapult us to make a positive impact on the world. Service, Leadership and Sisterhood, the foundations I will continue to build upon, and I hope each of you do also…This is not good-bye, instead see you soon, my dear sisters.
The future is truly in our hands, so let’s make the most of it.
Once a Bennett Belle always a Bennett Belle!
Daisy C. Toledo, Middle College at Bennett
