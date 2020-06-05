There are places we can’t go, things we can’t do, and people we can’t see. We’re the generation that has to deal with the most interesting senior year in decades, but something amazes me.
Despite all of the struggle, heartbreak and missing toilet paper, we persevere. We call each other in our PJs, watch Netflix over the internet, and share memes that make our sides hurt from laughter.
Right now everyone sees uncertainty, but we’re so much more than that. 2020 is supposed to stand for the clear vision that we have, but it’s going even further than that. It’s showing what’s on the inside of us, what we’re capable of.
We took our situation and turned it into a chance to show the humanity that we have, the love that we share, and the perseverance that we’ve cultivated for years.
We are love, and pain and perseverance. We take adversity and make it into an advantage. We use our pain and make it our platform. We are a vision of the future, and from where I’m standing, I couldn’t ask for a better one.
Benjamin Woods, Greensboro College Middle College
