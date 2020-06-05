To the Class of 2020, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Tiny but mighty is the way we used to address ourselves. We addressed ourselves this way because we knew our strength ran deep. This year we really had to call on that strength to get through this pandemic and school closure. Because of this, I can still say, “Congratulations Penn-Griffin Class of 2020.” Congratulations on finishing strong regardless of the circumstances. You guys aren’t just my friends or classmates, you are my family. All of the memories, laughs, pranks, dances, concerts and classes have shaped us into the strong individuals we are today.
As a class, we have won and lost so much. We’ve won spirit weeks and individual awards; we’ve been recognized at concerts and so much more. But we’ve also lost spirit weeks, had classmates move away, bad performance nights and we’ve fought with each other. Through all of that, we still managed to get closer and closer. Today, I thank you for that.
Today, I tell you that each and every one of you has the potential to do amazing things in your lives. Today, I tell you this to remind you that you have a fan base behind you. It may not be all that big, but it’s definitely “Tiny but Mighty.”
I love you all and once again Congratulations Penn-Griffin Class of 2020.
Amirah Irby-Shabazz, Penn Griffin School of the Arts
