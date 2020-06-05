In my experience, mourning what we lose takes more energy than celebrating what we have.
You will always have the memories of walking down the hallways that were always too hot or too cold with some of your best friends, laughing at some of the dumbest jokes that could have perspired.
For my Weaver friends: Remember every Very Special Arts Festival, Wapos, and artist studios.
