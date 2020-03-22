NASCAR Homestead Auto Racing

Denny Hamlin waits in the garage for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice to begin on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Hamlin is one of four drivers racing for the series championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

 Terry Renna

NASCAR eases off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduces the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Denny Hamlin beats Dale Earnhardt Jr. at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle. Story, B2.

