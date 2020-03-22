NASCAR eases off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduces the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Denny Hamlin beats Dale Earnhardt Jr. at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle. Story, B2.
MOST POPULAR
-
'We're in for one heck of a ride, and it's gonna be scary': Veteran family doc says young must reduce risk to protect the lives of seniors
-
Two N.C. A&T officers put on leave after forceful arrest of A&T student
-
Burr gave stark COVID-19 warning to private group weeks ago. Senator also sold stocks in hospitality industry, according to report
-
Watch: Map shows how coronavirus is spreading in N.C.
-
'My son is inside, and he said the school went into a panic.' 911 calls released in shooting near Dudley High in Greensboro.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.