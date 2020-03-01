The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team lost to the ACC regular season champion No. 5 Louisville, 70-53 Sunday afternoon in their regular season finale.
Louisville claimed its first outright ACC regular season championship since joining the ACC in 2014.
The Hokies were led by Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley, who had 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Her teammate at Northwest, and fellow Hokie, Cayla King, scored three points on 1-of-3 shooting.
Virginia Tech secured a first-round bye in the women’s ACC Tournament by finishing fifth in the conference.
They will face the winner of Wake Forest and North Carolina at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
DUKE 73, NORTH CAROLINA 54: The Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball team closed out their regular season with a big victory over North Carolina 73-54.
Haley Gorecki led the Blue Devils with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Duke locked up the three seed for the women’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro by winning seven of their last eight games.
UNC finished 12th in the ACC and will play 13th-seeded Wake Forest in the first game of the tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.