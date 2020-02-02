Miami Virginia Tech Basketball

Virginia Tech’s Cayla King (left), a Northwest Guilford graduate, played 15 minutes and made a 3-pointer.

 Matt Gentry/The Associated Press

Virginia Tech 69

Miami 45

Blacksburg, Va. — Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team extended their home winning streak to 16 Sunday after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 69-45. The win moves the Hokies to 16-5 (6-4) on the season ahead of a clash with a top-10 N.C. State program on Thursday night.

The Hokies were paced by Trinity Baptiste’s 17 points and eight rebounds.

Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley scored eight points and grabbed 6 rebounds, but fouled out in only 17 minutes for the Hokies.

Her former high school teammate, Cayla King, played 15 minutes for Virginia Tech, with her lone points coming on a made 3-pointer.

The Hokies took advantage of Miami’s inability to take care of the ball, turning 21 turnovers into 23 points.

Load comments