Former Northwest Guilford standout Tré Turner of Virginia Tech scores on a 55-yard touchdown pass from former Dudley star Hendon Hooker in the first quarter on Saturday. Turner led all Hokies receivers with five catches for 106 yards. Hooker was 8-for-12 for 127 yards and a score before leaving the game with an injury.
Virginia Tech 43
North Carolina 41
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Quincy Patterson to the rescue.
Virginia Tech starting quarterback Hendon Hooker won the hearts of fans winning his first two career starts. He had the offense humming along once again on Saturday in the first half against North Carolina, erasing a 10-point deficit with 244 yards of total offense.
The feel-good story took another unexpected turn when the former Dudley star suffered an ugly left leg injury in the final minute of the second quarter. Replays showed his leg getting stuck in the turf and bending in the wrong direction. While former starting quarterback Ryan Willis made a cameo appearance — he threw an 11-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton — Tech turned the keys over to third-stringer Quincy Patterson who managed to pull out a wild 43-41 victory in six overtimes.
The NCAA’s new overtime rule came into play after the fourth overtime, so the game ended with the teams alternating two-point conversions. Not only was the game the longest in the history of both programs, it was the longest in ACC history.
Khalil Ladler stopped both of North Carolina’s two-point attempts in the backfield. He stopped Michael Carter on UNC’s first try that would have won the Tar Heels the game. The safety followed that up by sacking quarterback Sam Howell in the sixth overtime.
Patterson won the game with a run over the left side of the offensive line.
UNC had a chance to win the game with a 35-yard field goal in the third OT, but Noah Ruggles missed wide right while Tech missed a 42-yarder that would have won the game in the fourth overtime.
After exchanging field goals in the first overtime, Howell converted a third-and-7 with a swing pass to Javonte Williams down to the 8-yard line, where Howell hit Beau Corrales for an 8-yard touchdown two plays later.
Tech answered with Patterson throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton on a fourth-and-3. North Carolina was called for holding on the play, but Hazelton didn’t have any issues bringing down the one-handed grab.
Hooker, who completed eight of 12 passes for 127 yards, threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to fellow Greensboro Hokie Tre Turner, who played at Northwest Guilford.
It wasn’t pretty at times, with Tech taking a conservative approach to let Patterson get a feel for the game. It paid off when Patterson broke a 55-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 31-31 with 4:31 to go. He set up his first touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson.
Tech’s defense helped get the game into overtime, forcing a pair of three-and-outs in the final minutes and sacking Sam Howell on both drives (Divine Deablo and Norell Pollard each got to the quarterback).
North Carolina’s offense had a hard time rekindling the success it had in the first quarter outside an 8-play, 71-yard scoring drive right out of halftime and a trick play late.
Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41
North Carolina 10 7 7 7 3 7 0 0 0 0 — 41
Virginia Tech 7 14 0 10 3 7 0 0 0 2 — 43
First Quarter
NC—Newsome 47 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 14:12
NC—FG Ruggles 26, 10:47
VT—T.Turner 55 pass from Hooker (B.Johnson kick), :02
Second Quarter
NC—Newsome 10 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 6:55
VT—McClease 2 run (B.Johnson kick), 3:29
VT—Hazelton 11 pass from Willis (B.Johnson kick), :19
Third Quarter
NC—Groves 6 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 9:27
Fourth Quarter
VT—FG B.Johnson 23, 9:29
NC—A.Green 68 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 5:11
VT—Q.Patterson 53 run (B.Johnson kick), 4:31
First Overtime
VT—FG B.Johnson 38, :00
NC—FG Ruggles 29, :00
Second Overtime
NC—Corrales 8 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), :00
VT—Hazelton 18 pass from Q.Patterson (B.Johnson kick) (run failed) (run failed) (Q.Patterson run), :00
NC VT
First downs 22 23
Rushes-yards 40-143 60-254
Passing 348 236
Comp-Att-Int 26-49-0 14-21-0
Return Yards 0 30
Punts-Avg. 7-35.42 6-39.16
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 9-69 5-36
Time of Possession 27:08 32:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—North Carolina, Carter 13-91, J.Williams 11-37, A.Williams 4-22, Newsome 1-3, Surratt 1-0, Howell 10-(minus 10). Virginia Tech, Q.Patterson 21-109, McClease 13-72, Hooker 10-41, Keene 7-25, T.Turner 1-7, Hazelton 1-3, Robinson 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 1), Willis 5-(minus 1).
PASSING—North Carolina, Howell 26-49-0-348. Virginia Tech, Hooker 8-12-0-127, Willis 3-3-0-55, Q.Patterson 3-6-0-54.
RECEIVING—North Carolina, Newsome 9-112, Corrales 5-48, Walston 4-29, Groves 3-27, D.Brown 2-53, A.Green 1-68, J.Williams 1-14, Carter 1-(minus 3). Virginia Tech, T.Turner 5-106, Hazelton 3-43, Mitchell 2-23, Robinson 1-22, McClease 1-19, Keene 1-18, K.Smith 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—North Carolina, Ruggles 35, Ruggles 45. Virginia Tech, B.Johnson 41, B.Johnson 42.
