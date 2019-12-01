What we do: Year-round camp in Randleman serving children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions.
Wish list: Balloons, blue painters tape, brooms, dustpans, mops, buttons, craft feathers, crepe paper, electronic keyboard, googly eyes, hair clips and ties, hair combs and brushes, jumbo popsicle craft sticks, label stickers, laminating sheets, name tag sheets compatible with Avery template 5392, sequins, permanent markers, white card stock and reusable, re-sealable zipper storage bags (any size).
To donate: 336-498-9055.
