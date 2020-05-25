For the second time in a four-day span, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was blindsided by a racing incident that wasn’t his fault. As a result, Elliott, who was well on his way to a victory in the Coca-Cola 600, had to settle for a bushel of what-might-have-beens. Story, B8.
