Colonial Golf

Harold Varner III examines his ball that landed on a bridge after his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 12, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

The PGA Tour couldn’t have scripted a better restart to its season. The Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard is littered with some of golf’s biggest stars. But the biggest storyline is Harold Varner III playing his best golf at a time when our country faces protests across the country against social and racial injustices. Story, B4.

