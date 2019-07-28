Updated 9:41 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All southbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 85 after an earlier traffic accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

GREENSBORO — Southbound Interstate 85 is closed between Exit 118 (Business 85) and Exit 113 (Interstate 74) because of a traffic accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. 

Traffic is being rerouted and the highway wasn't expected to reopen until about midnight.

