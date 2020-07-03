Athletes returning: "Our returners are back in Greensboro, men and women," says athletics director Kim Record. "Not all of them are back, but the ones who are, by NCAA rule, can participate in voluntary workouts. We have screened them for COVID and cleared them, and we're following university protocols on that."
Waivers: No.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Undetermined. "We are not going to proactively put out the test results," Record says. "We'll do what the university has been doing as it relates to (coronavirus). We're pretty much following the university procedure as it relates to all students."
