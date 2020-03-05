UNC-Greensboro 57
E. Tennessee St. 47
Why the Spartans won: No. 3 UNC-Greensboro womens’ basketball held No. 6 East Tennessee State below 50 points for the third time this year, as the Spartans advanced to the SoCon Championship tournament semifinals in a 57-47 win over the Bucs.
UNCG’s Aja Boyd shot 4-for-4 in the second half to finish her night with a game-high 20 points, coming up three boards short of a double-double. The Spartan’s defense would hold ETSU to 12 points in the final quarter and a total of seven field goals in the second half, taking the final 57-47. Thursday’s final is the 12th time the Spartans have held a team below 50 this year.
Stars
East Tennessee State: E’Lease Stafford 13 points, 3 rebounds; Micah Scheetz 11 points, 3 steals.
UNC-Greensboro: Aja Boyd 20 points, 7 rebounds; Nadine Soliman 10 points, 11 rebounds; Cece Crudup 9 points, 7 rebounds.
Notable: The UNCG defense held ETSU to 27.6 shooting on the night (16-for-58), while outrebounding the side 41-28. The Spartans had 21 turnovers in comparison to the Bucs’ 11, but outscored ETSU 28-16 in the paint.
Up next
UNCG: vs. Mercer, today 1:15 p.m., Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
