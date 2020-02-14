UNCG 72
Western Carolina 61
Why the Spartans won
The Spartans dominated the game in one key stat: bench points. UNCG used its depth to beat Western, scoring 22 bench points to the Catamounts’ zero.
Key performers
Spartans: Nadine Soliman 26 points, 6 rebounds; Te’Ja Twitty 12 points, 11 rebounds.
Catamounts: Andrea Martin Ruiz 19 points, 4 rebounds; Lauren LaPlant 16 points, 4-for-8 3PT.
Notable
The win kept the Spartans tied for the top spot in the Southern Conference, at 7-3 alongside Samford. ... The Spartans have now won six consecutive games against the Catamounts. The streak dates to 2017.
Up next
Spartans: vs. Wofford, 7 p.m. Thursday
Catamounts: vs. Furman, 7 p.m. Thursday
