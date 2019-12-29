UNCG 54

Appalachian State 47

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro

How the Spartans won

Te’Ja Twitty delivered her second straight double-double with game highs of 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNCG to its third win in a row and fifth straight victory at home. The contest was tight throughout, with Appalachian State tying the score on a 3-pointer to start the third quarter. However, the Spartans answered with a 12-3 run to pull ahead by nine. Appalachian State pulled within two with less than 7 minutes remaining, but Alexus Willey’s fourth 3-pointer would spark UNCG’s offense down the stretch.

Key performers

UNCG: Alexus Willey, 12 points and six rebounds; Aja Boyd, eight points, 11 rebounds; Nadine Soliman, seven points six rebounds.

Appalachian State: Lainey Gosnell 12 points, two rebounds and two assists; Brooke Bigott, 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Notable

Twitty’s 14 points and 13 rebounds gave her 22 double-doubles for her career, just two away from tying the Spartans all-time record; Willey tied a season-high with her four 3-pointers, just one shy of the career-high she set against Radford in 2017; the Mountaineers did not score more than 14 points in a quarter on Sunday, shooting 19 for 58 (32.8 %) overall. For the second straight game, Bigott tied a career-high with four 3-pointers. Bayley Plummer tied a game-high with 13 rebounds, seven points and four blocks. Soliman was held in check, finishing 1 of 5 from the field. She came in averaging 19.9 points per game.

Up next

UNCG: vs Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State: at South Alabama on Thursday, 8 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments