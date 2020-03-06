Mercer 73
UNC-Greensboro 75
Why the Spartans won: The UNCG women’s basketball team survived a scare vs. Mercer (8-23) in the semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament on Friday. The Spartans relied on offensive rebounds and second-chance points in a victory over the Bears. UNCG outrebounded Mercer 47-30 and held the Bears to just 18 points in the paint.
Stars: Mercer: Shannon Titus 24 points, 8 rebounds; Jaron Dougherty 24 points, 6 rebounds; Amoria Neal-Tysor 11 points. UNCG: Aja Boyd 28 points, 8 rebounds; Te’Ja Twitty 22 points, 15 rebounds; Nadine Soliman 13 points, 13 rebounds.
Notable: The Spartans have now won three straight over Mercer.
Up next: UNCG vs. Samford, Sunday, noon, (SoCon Championship)
