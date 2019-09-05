2019-20 UNCG Men’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 5: A&T
Nov. 8: At Kansas
Nov. 11: Averett
Nov. 15: Montana State
Nov. 16: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 18: Appalachian State
Nov. 24: VMI
Nov. 30: At Georgetown
Dec. 4: Kennesaw State
Dec. 7: At Radford
Dec. 15: N.C. State
Dec. 18: At Vermont
Dec. 21: Northern Kentucky
Dec. 28: William Peace
Jan. 1: Mercer
Jan. 4: At Wofford
Jan. 8: East Tennessee St.
Jan. 11: At Furman
Jan. 15: At The Citadel
Jan. 18: Chattanooga
Jan. 25: At Samford
Jan. 29: At Western Carolina
Feb. 1: At East Tennessee St.
Feb. 5: The Citadel
Feb. 9: Samford
Feb. 12: Western Carolina
Feb. 15: At Mercer
Feb. 19: Wofford
Feb. 22: At VMI
Feb. 26: Furman
Feb. 29: At Chattanooga
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.