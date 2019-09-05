2019-20 UNCG Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 5: A&T

Nov. 8: At Kansas

Nov. 11: Averett

Nov. 15: Montana State

Nov. 16: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 18: Appalachian State

Nov. 24: VMI

Nov. 30: At Georgetown

Dec. 4: Kennesaw State

Dec. 7: At Radford

Dec. 15: N.C. State

Dec. 18: At Vermont

Dec. 21: Northern Kentucky

Dec. 28: William Peace

Jan. 1: Mercer

Jan. 4: At Wofford

Jan. 8: East Tennessee St.

Jan. 11: At Furman

Jan. 15: At The Citadel

Jan. 18: Chattanooga

Jan. 25: At Samford

Jan. 29: At Western Carolina

Feb. 1: At East Tennessee St.

Feb. 5: The Citadel

Feb. 9: Samford

Feb. 12: Western Carolina

Feb. 15: At Mercer

Feb. 19: Wofford

Feb. 22: At VMI

Feb. 26: Furman

Feb. 29: At Chattanooga

