What: Samford (8-17, 2-9 SOCON) at UNCG (17-6, 7-3).
When: 1 p.m. today, ESPN+
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets: $12; UNCG students will be admitted free. Tickets available beginning at noon today at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, Coliseum box office.
Notable
n The Spartans’ senior class of James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey set a program record as the winningest class in Spartan history last time out against Samford. They will attempt to to pick up the 100th win of their careers when they square off against the Bulldogs today.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Samford is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, with its combined 913 boards ranking 37th in Division I basketball, and first in the Southern Conference
Series history: UNCG will be trying to complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs. It leads the overall series against Samford 16-10.
Up next for UNCG: Wednesday vs. Western Carolina, 7 p.m.
