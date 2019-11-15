UNCG 64

Tennessee Tech 30

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro (Spartan

Invitational)

Why the Spartans won: UNC-Greensboro’s defense held Tennessee Tech to just 30 points, the same offense that put up 80 points against Wright State on Tuesday. The Spartans finished the game with 14 steals and six blocks. Senior forward Kyrin Galloway had three blocks and three steals. The visiting Golden Eagles were 11-49 from the field and 3-22 from behind the arc. UNCG’s defense forced 27 turnovers.

Stars: UNCG: James Dickey 12 points, 6-8 FG, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals; Kaleb Hunter 9 points, 4-6 FG, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Michael Hueitt Jr. 11 points, 3 3PT. Tennessee Tech: Jr. Clay 4 points, 8 rebounds.

Notable: UNCG began the game with a 9-0 lead and held Tennessee Tech to just 12 points in the first half. The margin only grew as the Spartans closed out the period with a 12-2 run and scored the first eight baskets of the second half to expand the lead to 49-12.

Though they won big with their strong defensive play, UNCG shot just 26.9 percent from three-point range and 23

percent from the free-throw line. The Spartans also outrebounded the Golden Eagles 41-39.

Records: UNCG: 3-1. Tennessee Tech: 1-3.

Up next: UNCG: vs. Montana State, today, 6 p.m. Tennessee Tech: vs. Appalachian State, today, 2:30 p.m.

