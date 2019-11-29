caption
UNCG 65
Georgetown 61
How the Spartans won
Keyshaun Langley scored 11 points and made four free throws in the final 16 seconds. UNCG led for the final six minutes.
Key performers
UNCG: James Dickey had 10 points and eight rebounds for Greensboro (6-2). Malik Massey added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven steals.
Georgetown: James Akinjo had 12 points for the Hoyas (4-3). Omer Yurtseven added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Next
UNCG plays Kennesaw State at home on Wednesday. Georgetown plays at Oklahoma State, also on Wednesday.
UNC-GREENSBORO 65, GEORGETOWN 61
FG FT Reb
UNCG M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Dickey 21 5-6 0-0 0-8 2 4 10
Galloway 27 2-6 0-0 2-5 1 0 5
Hunter 9 2-4 1-1 2-2 0 0 5
Massey 34 3-4 1-4 1-2 3 3 10
Miller 20 3-10 0-0 1-1 3 4 6
Ke.Langley 24 2-7 6-6 2-6 2 0 11
Abdulsalam 23 1-3 2-2 1-8 1 4 4
Allegri 22 4-14 0-0 3-3 1 3 9
Leyte 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Hueitt 8 1-7 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
Ko.Langley 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-63 10-13 13-37 13 18 65
Percentages: FG .381, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Massey 3-3, Ke.Langley 1-4, Galloway 1-5, Hueitt 1-5, Allegri 1-6, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 16 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickey 2, Abdulsalam). Turnovers: 16 (Ke.Langley 3, Miller 3, Abdulsalam 2, Dickey 2, Ko.Langley 2, Allegri, Galloway, Hueitt, Massey). Steals: 14 (Abdulsalam 7, Galloway 2, Ke.Langley 2, Hunter, Massey, Miller). Technical Fouls: Miller, 5:36 first.
FG FT Reb
GEORGETOWN M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Pickett 31 3-5 0-0 6-8 1 1 7
Yurtseven 24 3-12 4-6 2-9 0 2 10
Akinjo 32 4-15 3-5 1-4 1 2 12
McClung 22 3-10 2-2 1-2 2 2 9
Mosely 26 2-3 1-1 1-3 2 1 6
Wahab 16 1-3 2-2 0-3 0 0 4
Allen 15 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 0 2
Gardner 12 2-3 2-4 2-4 0 3 6
LeBlanc 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Blair 7 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 2 3
Alexander 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-57 14-20 13-34 11 14 61
Percentages: FG .368, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McClung 1-2, Mosely 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Blair 1-4, Akinjo 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 18 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Mosely 2, Wahab 2, Pickett, Yurtseven). Turnovers: 18 (Yurtseven 4, Pickett 3, Akinjo 2, Allen 2, Gardner 2, Mosely 2, Alexander, Blair, LeBlanc). Steals: 9 (Akinjo 3, Blair 3, McClung, Pickett, Yurtseven). Technical Fouls: Akinjo, 5:36 first.
UNC-Greensboro 29 36 — 65
Georgetown 32 29 — 61
A—7,302 (20,356).
