Fairfield 1
UNCG 3
Staff report
The UNCG baseball team completed the three-game sweep over Fairfield with a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon. The win moves the Spartans to 5-1 on the season, including five straight wins since their season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina in the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Spartans were powered
by a solid performance on the mound behind fifth-
year senior, Jeremiah Tripplett.
Tripplett went six strong innings allowing no runs on three hits, while striking out six. Redshirt junior Phillip Sanderson pitched three scoreless innings in relief and struck out six of the eleven batters he faced.
UNCG produced two runs in
the bottom of the fourth
on sacrifice flies from Jacquez Koonce and Pres Cavenaugh.
In the sixth, senior catcher Ryan Caveness tacked on to the Spartan lead with a sac fly to center field, scoring Sam Koruschak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.