North Carolina 78

Miami 58

MIAMI — Junior center Janelle Bailey scored 28 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead North Carolina past Miami in women’s basketball Thursday night in Miami.

Senior guard Taylor Koenen added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Tar Heels, now 13-4.

Miami (10-7) got 21 points from Mykea Gray.

North Carolina committed 10 turnovers while forcing Miami into 19.

