CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina’s game against Elon on Wednesday night was supposed to be a breeze.
The fifth-ranked Tar Heels entered as 31-point favorites. But in the first half, the Phoenix gave the Tar Heels all they could handle, and even led at halftime 33-32.
Eventually, the Tar Heels played better defense and got easier shots in the second half. That helped the Tar Heels build an early second-half lead on the way to a 75-61 victory.
UNC freshman forward Armando Bacot led all scorers with a career-high 22 points. He also had 14 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Junior forward Garrison Brooks had 14 points. And freshman guard Cole Anthony finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
UNC is 4-0. However, the Tar Heels have many issues they need to work out before they head to the Bahamas next week in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
There, No. 5 UNC will face Alabama, and potentially Iowa State, Michigan, No. 13 Seton Hall, No. 11 Oregon, or No. 8 Gonzaga.
“I told them the big leagues are starting right now,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “We were more gifted and more blessed than Elon was. Their guys outplayed us, outcoached us in the first half.
“But this stuff starts now, that every game, if we play poorly, we’re going to lose.”
UNC senior guard Brandon Robinson, who is recovering from an ankle sprain, dressed for the second game in a row but didn’t play.
Anthony, who had been spectacular through the first three games, had probably his worst performance of the season.
It was the first time all season he finished with less than 20 points in a game.
He was 4 of 14 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range. Not only did he struggle with his shot, but he also had four turnovers, one where he over-dribbled.
When asked what Elon did defensively to contain him, Anthony said, “nothing.”
“I guarded myself that game,” he said. “The shots that I take and usually make weren’t going in, so I’d say I guarded myself.”
FG FT Reb
ELON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Poser 28 3-5 0-0 0-0 0 4 6
Wright 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 5 3
McIntosh 28 1-7 0-0 2-3 4 2 3
Sheffield 36 7-20 1-1 0-4 3 3 19
Woods 33 4-14 6-6 1-7 3 4 18
Ervin 27 3-10 0-0 1-4 0 3 8
Wooten 15 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Hannah 14 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Pack 11 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-63 9-9 5-22 11 22 61
Percentages: FG .317, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Sheffield 4-9, Woods 4-10, Ervin 2-8, Wright 1-1, McIntosh 1-3, Wooten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Poser, Sheffield). Turnovers: 10 (Sheffield 4, McIntosh 3, Poser 2, Pack). Steals: 5 (Sheffield 2, Woods 2, Ervin).
FG FT Reb
UNC M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Anthony 36 4-14 1-2 1-10 8 3 9
Bacot 26 9-14 4-7 4-14 2 2 22
Brooks 33 6-12 2-5 3-6 3 0 14
Black 27 2-6 1-2 2-4 1 2 7
Keeling 25 4-9 0-0 0-1 1 2 9
Pierce 23 1-4 4-5 3-8 2 2 6
Platek 18 2-6 0-0 0-2 2 2 4
Huffman 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Miller 2 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
O’Han 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McAdoo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Rush 1 0-1 2-2 1-1 0 0 2
Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-68 14-23 15-50 19 13 75
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Black 2-4, Keeling 1-4, Rush 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Platek 0-3, Anthony 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 10 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Bacot 3, Black 2, Anthony, Keeling). Turnovers: 10 (Anthony 4, Bacot, Black, Brooks, Keeling, Pierce, Platek). Steals: 4 (Bacot 2, Brooks 2).
Elon 33 28 — 61
North Carolina 32 43 — 75
A—20,251 (21,750).
