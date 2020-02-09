CHAPEL HILL — Andrew Platek spoke with a raspy voice after North Carolina’s 98-96 overtime loss to Duke. Garrison Brooks was quiet, as tears filled his eyes. Justin Pierce said he felt like he was in a bad dream.
And Armando Bacot appeared as if he was in shock. Just when it seemed like the Tar Heels were ready to turn a corner, that turn did not happen.
For the second time in a month, UNC held a nine-point lead in the final two minutes and lost. For the third time in a month, an opposing player hit a game-tying shot to send it to overtime. And for the fourth time in a month, after leading an opponent late in a game, UNC still lost.
But this one was the worst. This one was against Duke.
After sinking the first of two free throws and purposely missing the second with four seconds remaining, Tre Jones got his own rebound and miraculously sank a 15-foot jump shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Then, just as the clock expired on the extra period, Wendell Moore tipped in a Jones airball to give the Blue Devils the victory.
“The way we lost, I can’t even look at that,” Bacot said, shaking his head. “I can’t even think about how good we played. The fact that we blew that game being up 13.”
For the first 36 minutes, the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9 ACC) had put on arguably their best performance of the season.
They had outrebounded Duke, were getting after loose balls and were shooting above 50 percent from the floor, something they’ve done only one other time this season. It resulted in a double-digit lead over the seventh-ranked Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2).
But in the final four minutes, things began to unravel. The Tar Heels turned it over three times and shot 5 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 71 seconds.
“Scared as hell,” Bacot said of watching UNC’s lead shrink. “You would think when you’re up 13, you feel like ‘we’re in the driver’s seat.’
“But we’re up 13 and I’m thinking, ‘Man, we just can’t.’ The way our season is going, I’m thinking, ‘Man, we just can’t lose it, we can’t lose it.’ ”
Meanwhile, as UNC struggled and Bacot worried, Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones, who had been quiet for most of the night, took over. He outscored UNC in the final minute of regulation and overtime 18-16. At one point, he went on a 15-5 run by himself in just a two-minute stretch.
“He’s a tough kid and a kid I have a great deal of respect for as a player and as a young man,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “And you’re happy for him, but he’s not on my team. We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of, and in some ways it’s been our story several times.”
Williams is right. The Tar Heels have missed out on plenty of opportunities. Opportunities that could have changed their fortune this season. And they’ve lost because of small things, like turnovers or missed free throws or missed block outs.
n Against Pittsburgh on Jan. 8, UNC led by 11 points in the second half before allowing the Panthers to win by eight.
n Against Clemson on Jan. 11, UNC led by 10 points with 2:08 remaining before the Tigers won in overtime.
n Against Virginia Tech on Jan. 22, UNC led by seven points with 4 minutes left before the Hokies won in double overtime.
n Against Boston College on Feb. 1, UNC led by one point with 30 seconds left before the Eagles won on two game-winning free throws.
n And against Duke, UNC led by 13 points with 4 minutes left before the Blue Devils won in overtime.
“I feel like it’s a lot of games we should have won,” said UNC senior guard Christian Keeling, who finished with 13 points. “I feel like we’re just so close. We’ve been so close and lost it. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got to execute late, and move on and learn from our mistakes.”
Had the Tar Heels won just three of those games, then the conversation surrounding this team would be a lot different. Instead, Williams entered yet another press conference, trying to explain how the Tar Heels lost again.
A week ago, the Tar Heels’ likely only shot at sneaking into the NCAA tournament was beating either No. 7 Duke or No. 8 Florida State and winning most — if not all of — their remaining games.
But the Tar Heels lost both and now likely have no chance unless they win the ACC Tournament. UNC was ranked 94th in Saturday night’s NET rankings.
Williams said the Tar Heels won’t feel sorry for themselves. And the plan is to come in to practice and get better.
“I told them that we’ve got a chance to play again,” Williams said. “I told them that we also have a chance to play Duke, again. This old coach is not going to quit, and they are not either.”
