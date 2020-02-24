CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina junior forward Garrison Brooks’ status for tonight’s game against N.C. State is unclear, UNC coach Roy Williams said Monday morning.
Brooks missed Saturday’s game against Louisville after waking up with a fever. He had been sick earlier in the week and made the trip to Louisville on Friday, but he felt worse the next morning.
“We still don’t have any idea of whether Garrison can play,” Williams said in the ACC’s teleconference.
On Monday afternoon, Williams told reporters that he expected Brooks to be limited in practice. He added that Brooks had another doctor’s appointment.
Brooks posted on his Instagram account Sunday evening that he was feeling better. The Tar Heels did not practice on Sunday.
Brooks had played in every game this season prior to Louisville, despite a few nicks and bruises. Considered one of the toughest players on the team, he has been scratched in the eye three times this season, and once had to get stitches on his upper lip.
But his fever on Saturday was too much to play through.
Williams was forced to make a last-minute adjustment to his lineup and go small. The Tar Heels lost to the 11th-ranked Cardinals 72-55, in a game that never felt close.
UNC struggled to contain Louisville forwards Jordan Nwora and Malik Williams. The two combined for 35 points and 20 rebounds. The Tar Heels were outrebounded 39-28.
Brooks averages 15.2 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and is shooting 53.2 percent, all top 10 in the ACC. He is also the Tar Heels’ best defender and has the ability to switch out on guards in the pick-and-roll.
“He’s the guy who sets the tone on defense,” senior guard Brandon Robinson said Saturday. “His presence just inside, I know we missed it tonight. It was kind of difficult. We practiced yesterday with him. And then him not being there today, we weren’t prepared for that mentally or physically.”
The Tar Heels (10-17, 3-13 ACC) are currently on a seven-game losing streak and are in last place in the ACC standings. One of their three ACC wins, however, was a 75-65 victory over N.C. State (17-10, 8-8) on the road last month. The Tar Heels won without freshman point guard Cole Anthony in that game.
UNC has had nine players miss 85 games combined this season.
Brooks, graduate senior Justin Pierce, who was also out against Louisville, and Leaky Black have all missed one game. Andrew Platek has missed two games. Robinson has missed nine games. Anthony and freshman Jeremiah Francis have missed 11 games. Freshman Anthony Harris has missed 22 games.
And Sterling Manley has missed the entire season (27 games).
