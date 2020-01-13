North Carolina senior guard Brandon Robinson was involved in a two-car wreck Sunday morning in Carrboro and his status for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh is unclear, according to a press release from the university.
April Lynn Crider, the woman who hit Robinson, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DWI, according to a Carrboro police report. The accident occurred at the intersection of North Greensboro Street and Estes Drive just hours after UNC’s 79-76 overtime loss to Clemson. Robinson scored a career-high 27 points in that game.
Robinson was not seriously injured in the accident and was not issued any citation, the school said in a press release Monday. But it is not known when he will be cleared for practice or Saturday’s game, the release continued.
According to the accident report, the two vehicles collided head-on.
“Vehicle 1 (Crider’s car) was traveling northwest on N. Greensboro St. Vehicle 2 (Robinson’s car) was traveling southeast on N. Greensboro St. Vehicle 1 went left of center and into oncoming traffic,” according to the report. “Vehicle 2 attempted to get out of the way, but there was a barricade blocking the west side of N Greensboro St. due to it being a work area.”
Robinson had two other passengers in his car at the time.
Carrboro Police Captain Chris Atack said there was about $3,000 worth of damage to both cars, and there were no injuries.
“It was a very small accident,” Atack told The News & Observer.
The news of Robinson’s injury comes at a tough time for the Tar Heels. UNC (8-8, 1-4 ACC) has lost three consecutive games, and eight of its last 11.
The Tar Heels are dealing with a number of injuries to key players this season, including point guard Cole Anthony, who had an arthroscopic knee procedure performed on his right knee last month.
UNC freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis missed last Saturday’s game with a sore knee, and freshman guard Anthony Harris suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 30 in UNC’s game against Yale.
UNC coach Roy Williams said in the ACC’s weekly teleconference on Monday morning that he didn’t know whether Robinson or Francis would be available for practice or their road game against Pitt on Saturday.
“B-Rob is not feeling real good and I think we’ve got to wait and see how things go there,” Williams said.
UNC lost to Pitt at home 73-65 last Wednesday.
Robinson is the team’s third-leading scorer. He is averaging 12.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
