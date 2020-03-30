U.S. Sen. Richard Burr may be facing two potential federal probes into stock sales made a week before the stock market began its sharp decline Feb. 20 related to the COVID-19 virus.
CNN reported late Sunday, according to two people familiar with the matter, that U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission officials are investigating Burr's stock transactions.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
CNN reported the two federal agencies have contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of their initial steps. CNN reported "it is routine for the FBI and SEC to review stock trades when there is public question about their propriety."
CNN said the investigations may involve an additional five U.S. senators who also conducted stock sales before Feb. 20. They are: Republican senators Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, David Perdue of Georgia, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein of California.
Some of those senators attended a joint Jan. 24 Senate Health and Foreign Relations committee briefing on coronavirus that included the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become the health- care public face for the pandemic.
On March 20, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the couple's stock transactions.
Burr has hired attorney Alice Fisher of Latham & Watkins to represent him in the potential investigations.
Fisher released a statement late Sunday in response to the CNN report:
“The law is clear that any American — including a senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information, as Senator Burr did," Fisher said.
"When this issue arose, Senator Burr immediately asked the Senate Ethics Committee to conduct a complete review, and he will cooperate with that review as well as any other appropriate inquiry.
"Senator Burr welcomes a thorough review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate.”
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton told cable business channel CNBC Monday that "anyone who is privy to private information about a company or about markets needs to be cautious about how they use that private information."
"That's fundamental to our securities laws and that applies to government employees, public officials, etc, and the Stock Act codifies that."
Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told members of the well-connected private Tar Heel Circle on Feb. 27 that the novel coronavirus would have dire effects on the U.S. economy and population, likening it to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that left millions dead, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR.
The Feb. 13 stock sales by Burr and his wife occurred six days after Burr co-wrote an op-ed piece saying America had tools in place to combat COVID-19.
Burr warned the private group the same day President Donald Trump again publicly downplayed the virus.
