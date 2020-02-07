UNCG 65
ETSU 45
Why the Spartans won: UNCG played incredible defense during the first half, holding the Bucs to only 11 points during the opening 20 minutes. The Spartans also forced 20 turnovers during the game, while committing a season-low eight turnovers themselves.
Key performers: Spartans: Nadine Soliman 29 points, 6 rebounds; Te’Ja Twitty 14 points, 13 rebounds. Buccaneers: E’Lease Stafford 18 points, 9 rebounds; Micah Sheetz 9 points, 6 rebounds.
Notable: Senior forward Te’Ja Twitty broke the program record for double-doubles with the 25th of her career.
Records
Spartans: 17-7, 6-3 SoCon
Buccaneers: 8-16, 3-6 SoCon
Up next
Spartans: at Western Carolina,
2 p.m. Saturday
Buccaneers: at Wofford, 7 p.m. Thursday
