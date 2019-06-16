Summer officially starts Friday, but the TV season has already shifted into summer mode, with alternative programming and not much else on the broadcast networks until fall. But there are plenty of viewing options, and many shows on cable and streaming with local ties.
Here is a list of some of the current shows and TV-movies where you can see actors with local connections:
- Hunter Schafer, a Raleigh native who attended high school at the UNC School of the Arts, is one of the stars of “Euphoria,” an explicit HBO series debuting tonight about a group of friends navigating what HBO describes as “a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” She plays Jules, a transgender student who is still dealing with her parents’ divorce and trying to figure out her place in the world. The series stars Zendaya as Rue, a drug addict recently released from rehab. Schafer gained national attention when she sued lawmakers over House Bill 2 and its replacement, and was named one of Teen Vogue’s “21 under 21” Class of 2017.
- Anthony Mackie, another alum of UNCSA’s high school program, is the star of one of the new episodes of “Black Mirror,” an anthology series that is shown on Netflix. He is in the episode “Striking Vipers,” about a married man who has an affair in virtual reality with an old male friend in a video game. Nicole Beharie of “Sleepy Hollow” plays his wife. Later this year, Mackie will also appear in “Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier,” a spinoff of the character he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. That series will be part of Disney’s forthcoming streaming digital service.
- Zach Galifianakis, a Wilkesboro native, has dual roles in “Baskets,” a comedy on FX that just started its fourth season. He plays Chip Baskets, a melancholic failed clown who, in the new season, decides to finally move out of his mom’s (Louie Anderson) house. Galifianakis also plays Chip’s fussy twin brother Dale, who has moved into a mobile home park. New episodes air at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FX.
- Jeryl Prescott, an actress who was a longtime Winston-Salem resident, is one of the stars of “Swamp Thing,” a horror drama on the DC Universe streaming service. The series, which was filmed in Wilmington, was unfortunately canceled by DC Universe after only one episode had been shown, but new episodes continue to be released weekly on the service (the third of 10 episodes was just released on Friday). She plays Madame Xanadu, an enigmatic sorceress.
- Chris Chalk, an Asheville native who attended UNC-Greensboro, co-stars in “When They See Us,” a recent Netflix miniseries about the Central Park jogger case, in which a group of young black men were accused of rape. He plays the older version of one of the youths, Yusef Salaam.
- Jenn Lyon, a High Point native and UNCSA alumna, is one of the stars of the TNT comedy series “Claws.” New episodes are shown at 9 p.m. Sundays.
***
Ellen Miller, an anthropology professor at Wake Forest University, is featured in a new two-hour documentary airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday on UNC-TV and Smithsonian Channel.
“When Whales Walked: Journey in Deep Time” uses computer animation and interviews with scientists to trace the evolution of such creatures as elephants, whales, birds and crocodiles.”
Her scenes show her work at the Turkana Basin field site in Kenya, where she and colleagues have found at least five different ancient elephant species, including one that was less than half the size of a modern elephant and another with a “shovel tusk” that apparently was used like a scoop.
“This kind of evolutionary diversity all in one place is breathtaking,” she said in a statement from WFU. “Sixteen million years ago, this would have been a woodland with big rivers running through it, and a whole host of different kinds of elephants lived here.”
At Wake Forest, Miller teaches courses on human evolution, human biological diversity, and biological anthropology.
The documentary is narrated by actor Lee Pace, and is airing in conjunction with a new fossil exhibit on the subject at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, which opened June 8.
***
On Tuesday, “Home Videos,” a half-hour documentary from Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael, will be released for digital download from HBO Home Entertainment, available on various platforms including iTunes and Vudu. The program follows Carmichael — a comedian best known for his NBC comedy “The Carmichael Show” — as he returns to North Carolina and has heart-to-heart conversations with women in his life. There is no word yet if HBO will release the program on DVD or Blu-ray at a later date.
The program was the first of two planned installments of “Home Videos,” but an airdate for the second part has not yet been announced.
***
The National Geographic series “Wicked Tuna,” about tuna-fishing crews, ends its eighth season tonight (June 16) at 9 p.m., and the North Carolina-based spinoff “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks” will start its sixth season next Sunday, June 23.