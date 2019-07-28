The sharks are swarming once again.
Discovery Channel’s annual celebration of our finny friends starts today and continues through next Sunday, with shark-related documentaries (and a scripted film) airing all week.
Last year’s 30th anniversary broadcasts reached 34.9 million total viewers, according to Discovery, and beat even the broadcast networks in some key demographics.
This year, comedian Rob Riggle will host the late night “Shark After Dark” talk show and also host “Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum,” a two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. today and co-starring Damon Wayans Jr., Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and Joel McHale.
Other notable specials this year include the following, all airing at 8 p.m., except when noted:
- Tonight: “Expedition Unknown: Megalodon”: The giant prehistoric sea creature, star of a controversial previous Shark Week special from 2013 and a wonderfully bad Jason Statham movie, is the focus of this documentary, which tries to figure out why the massive predator died off.
- Monday: “Sharks of the Badlands”: Shark experts use their surveillance equipment to try to figure out why white shark sightings are increasing off Cape Cod. It’s followed at 9 by “Legend of Deep Blue,” which investigates reports of a 21-foot-long great white shark, and at 10 by “The Sharks of Headstone Hell,” about an area of the South Pacific swarming with tiger sharks.
- Tuesday: “Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing” at 8, “Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters” at 9, and “Air Jaws Strikes Back” at 10.
- Wednesday: “Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark” follows the search for the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark, last seen in the 1970s; and “Capsized: Blood in the Water,” at 9, is Shark Week’s first scripted drama, based on the story of a yacht wreck in 1982 that left the crew stranded and surrounded by tiger sharks.
- Thursday: “Return to Shark Island” at 8; “Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe” at 9; and “Monster Mako: Perfect Predator” at 10, which follows two previous specials about the search for large Mako sharks and includes new footage.
- Friday: “Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers” follows a team encountering various complications as they try to track down reports of two great white sharks believed to be siblings, with the question of whether brotherly relations matter to sharks. It’s followed at 9 by “Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver,” which follows an inventor trying to make himself invisible to sharks, and at 10 by “I was Prey: Shark Week,” about shark attack survivors.
- Saturday: “Sharks Gone Wild 2,” followed by “Shark Week Immersion” at 9.
Tonight through Thursday at 11, “Shark After Dark” talk show episodes will air. And next Sunday, the event wraps up with encores of some of the previous programs.
• • •
Filmmaker Brett Haley, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus known for such dramatic fare as the movies “The Hero” and “Hearts Beat Loud,” is trying his hand at musical comedy. “Sorta Like a Rock Star,” a movie being made for Netflix, will start filming in October. Auli’i Cravalho, best known as the voice of Moana in Disney’s animated film of that name, stars as an exuberant teen whose optimism is challenged by hardships.
Haley also directed “All the Bright Places” for Netflix, a drama starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith that is due in 2020.
• • •
All season, fans of the show “Archer” have speculated about whether this is the last season of the show. The answer was revealed at last week’s San Diego Comic Con, when cable channel FXX announced that it would be bringing the show back for another year.
The series was created by Asheville native Adam Reed, who also provides the voice of one of Archer’s coworkers, as does UNC School of the Arts alumnus Chris Parnell. Dave Willis, a Wake Forest alum, has a recurring role.
The 10th-season finale will air at 10 p.m. Wednesday on FXX. Season 11 is due sometime in 2020.