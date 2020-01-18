Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball

Wake Forest senior guard Brandon Childress has been frustrated with the Deacons’ rash of turnovers during the three-game losing streak.

Those were the first words out of Brandon Childress’ mouth as he addressed what went wrong Tuesday.

The Deacons had 18 of them after committing 17 in each of the past two games. If you’re looking for a common theme in the past three games — other than the Deacons missing Chaundee Brown — look no further than how many giveaways Wake Forest has had.

“As simple as that,” Childress said. “I had three, that’s unacceptable. The assist-to-turnover ratio (has) gotta be better, especially for me as the senior leader, point guard of this team.”

